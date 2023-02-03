The emotional and physical burden brought by a battle with cancer is widely known, but the financial strain on patients and carers often goes by unnoticed - yet it still impacts the fight.
Like thousands of others, Woonona's Gerrey family had life turned upside down when daughter Charli was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2020 at the age of nine, with care still ongoing.
Faye Gerrey said she could not imagine where they'd be without the handouts of fuel and food vouchers, remote learning devices and money donated from different charities.
"Whilst there are charities that certainly try to help you financially, it just cannot replace a full-time income," she said.
"Ongoing costs are actually really big. I think what a lot of people think is when treatment ends [so do the costs]."
Mrs Gerrey explained for children like Charli, despite being cancer-free for around nine months, still needed continuing therapy to manage and treat significant side-effects with the costs adding up.
"The level of stress you go through when your child's diagnosed ... it impacts all of your relationships, your friendships, your marriage, your partnerships, your fitness, your health and well-being," Mrs Gerrey said.
"So when you layer on financial stress on top of that, I think it's insurmountable for a lot of people."
Mrs Gerry said she was lucky to run her own business but had to take a major "step back", as did her husband from his job, and noted nearly every family she'd met over the past two years had to take time off from their jobs.
Loss of income was one of the biggest burdens for carers and patients, in a new report by the Leukaemia Foundation, which found some had to resort to selling a car or their house in order to pay for treatment, while leaning on charities for food was common.
A lot of the fight against cancer is picked up by Medicare, but sadly other vital parts to treatment can also become costly (especially without private health insurance) like: CT scans, specialist consultations, follow-up care, and allied health such as physiotherapy or acupuncture.
Mrs Gerrey said living in the northern Illawarra meant they were not eligible for help with accommodation near the hospital, but knew of families from Albion Park and regional NSW who were forced to move to the middle of Sydney for six months so their child could attend treatment.
The Blood Cancer in Australia report also found 42 per cent of blood cancer patients had to take over three months off work during treatment, 30 per cent had to leave their job and 50 per cent have not yet been able to return to work. Most patients used savings to fund these costs.
Out-of-pocket costs to someone with blood cancer ranges from $5000 to $11,000, compared with other cancer patients who incur around $2500.
Leukaemia Foundation CEO Chris Tanti said this year more than 19,000 Australians will be diagnosed with blood cancer, including leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.
"Many Australians are already doing it tough due to the rising cost of living and this is just another burden that's being placed on them at a time where they need to focus on their health and getting better."
According to the Leukaemia Foundation, $10.9 billion is the expected annual cost to the health system in 2035 to treat and care for people with a blood cancer.
They're urging all Aussies to sign up for their annual fundraiser, the World's Greatest Shave, in a big to help support people impacted by blood cancer.
Meanwhile, Cancer Council NSW supports people affected by cancer who have questions about their financial rights and options or are experiencing financial hardship. You can access this support by calling Cancer Council's 13 11 20 Information and Support line.
