A rare find in Coledale

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Imagine the potential. This two-level brick and tile residence features dual street frontage and a detached lock-up shop facing Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
The property features fantastic beach, ocean, parkland and escarpment views.
It presents the perfect opportunity to work from home but not in home or the potential for immediate cash flow if required.
The home features four bedrooms, spacious kitchen, plus a living and dining room that open out to the balcony with water views. There is also a large tandem garage, workshop area and rear lane access.
It is located within walking distance to Coledale Public School and Planet Early Childhood Learning Centre as well as local cafes, parklands and Sharky's (dog friendly) beach.
It is just a short five-minute drive (approximately) to Thirroul Village where you will find supermarkets, restaurants, cafes and bars.
Approximately one hour south of Sydney CBD and approximately 30 minutes north of Wollongong CBD.
Opportunity knocks to change your lifestyle!
For more information on this property or to arrange an inspection to see all that it has to offer speak to Dalton Stewart from AM Rutty.
It will go to auction on Saturday, February 11 at 12.30pm onsite.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
