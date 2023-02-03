What's next after a $25,000 balloon wall?: Editorial

When did kids' birthday parties become such an expense?
Once upon a time, a picnic down the park with a few balloons and a chocolate mudcake pushed the boat out, but now it seems parents are paying between $1000 to $3000 for a 'stylised' party on par with an elaborate wedding.
Now, if this was for a 16th, 18th or 21st, and you lived in the Northern Beaches, maybe, just maybe, (probably not) we could understand the expense.
But for a six-year-old's birthday in the Ilawarra?
When did it become normal for parents to practically remortgage their homes to pay for framed backdrops, massive cakes and perfect place settings that will compete with the most popular Instagram influencers?
And it's social media that has made this trend popular. Our kids are growing up in a world where the perfect TikTok or Youtube video is a must.
Their parents are practised in cataloguing every cough and sniff on Instagram and Facebook.
The obvious next step is a party that gets the thrower lots of likes, follows and views on the social media channel of their choice.
But where does it end?
A six-year-old gets a $25,000 balloon wall (yes, that's a thing in Sydney); what do you get that six-year-old when they hit 13, 16, 18, or 21? A free pony to everyone who attends? Maybe a holiday to Hawaii
Of course, this trend is another version of keeping up with the Joneses.
And who can blame parents who watched their kids' first few years swallowed up by a lockdown they had no control over?
Their children missed out on so many birthday parties, play dates and trips out.
Socialisation opportunities were few and far between, and now they are making up for the lost time.
But we can't help but feel nostalgic about a few homemade sangers, a simple birthday cake, a gazebo down the park and a party bag full of lollies.
The photographs won't be perfect, but the memories will likely be richer for the love that's poured into the celebration and the gift of not worrying about keeping up with everyone else.
- Gayle Tomlinson
