Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Power outage in Helensburgh caused by brush tail possum

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated February 3 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A brush tail possum caused some mischief yesterday blacking out power for most of Helensburgh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.