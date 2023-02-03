A brush tail possum caused some mischief yesterday blacking out power for most of Helensburgh.
As many residents were fast asleep this cheeky possum travelled up the power post and caused a short circuit at 3am on Thursday, February 2.
A video of the event showed a rain of sparks cascading down from the power lines.
A slightly bewildered possum dropped down from the power lines surprisingly not harmed from the event.
The footage was shared by the Facebook group 'Illawarra and surrounds marine life sightings'.
The local group said that the possum was "shaken up but after a minute ran away up a tree seemingly unscathed".
An Endeavour Energy spokesperson confirmed that the possum tripped up the circuit on Thursday morning.
"11,035 people were impacted by the blackout across Helensburgh," an Endeavour Energy spokesperson said.
The power was returned at 6:04am Friday, February 3.
The local Facebook group were pleased to share that the possum seemed to have escaped in good health.
"Our Aussie natives sure are tough," they said.
