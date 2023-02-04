At school, Jessica Oliver had thought about becoming a nurse or a doctor, but didn't have the confidence to pursue her dream.
"I didn't believe that I had the brains for it," the now 28-year-old said.
The turning point came much later, in her mid twenties, when she fell pregnant, only to develop pre-eclampsia/HELLP syndrome, a condition that threatened both her and her baby's lives.
After the difficult pregnancy and amidst the trauma of leaving a domestic violence situation, her newborn daughter was admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit with jaundice.
There began Jessica's long relationship with the very medical professionals she had one day hoped to become, as her daughter was constantly in and out of hospitals.
"My daughter is actually what pushed me into the nursing degree," she said. "She's been very ill in the last two years."
Jessica is now completing a Bachelor of Nursing at the University of Wollongong's Batemans Bay campus.
The young mum describes her journey into nursing as 'a rollercoaster'.
She says her experience with healthcare workers during her pregnancy and her daughter's current illness motivated her to study nursing.
"It really made me strive to want to help others in that same way like they helped me," she said.
Once she received her tertiary preparation certificate through TAFE she applied for the nursing degree and was accepted.
The aspiring student has almost finished her first year of study and has already achieved a distinction.
"[I'm] striving for bigger and better things this year because I know now that I can do it.
"I've got my confidence back."
Jessica hopes to finish her nursing degree and then become a paediatrician in her local area of Batemans Bay.
Her "rollercoaster" journey received a welcome boost last week when UOW announced she had been awarded the university's Recovery Camp nursing scholarship to support her throughout her degree.
The single mum will use the scholarship to fund her accommodation during her nursing placement, purchase textbooks and pay for daycare for her young daughter so she can attend university.
The scholarship includes an opportunity to attend the Recovery Camp as part of her nursing clinical placement. The camp is for students and people with lived experience of mental illness who are supported by registered nurse facilitators.
Recovery Camp announced the scholarship on their social media on Thursday, February 2.
"We're pleased to be able to support and encourage exceptional, compassionate, and enthusiastic future nurses who will go on in their career to positively affect the industry and people's lives," Recovery Camp said in the social media post.
Jessica said being able to work in her local area after graduating will depend on when the new Eurobodalla Hospital will be built.
The obstetrician during her difficult pregnancy is now the current Member for Bega, Dr Michael Joseph Holland.
Dr Holland has been a vocal advocate for healthcare in the region, and the new hospital being built in Moruya.
"Our local hospitals just can't contribute. We always have to be transferred to either Canberra or Bega or Sydney," Jessica said.
The new hospital would also assist with her daughter's specialist appointments which are currently two to three hours away.
"The lack of nurses and doctors and also paediatricians and specialists down here on the South Coast is what's basically driving and making me want to complete this course and then go on and do my four years and specialise in paediatrics."
Jessica hopes that her story will help others who have been in a similar situation.
"If you believe that you want to do something then go for it because there's no harm in trying."
