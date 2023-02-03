E-bikes, e-scooters and the law - what you need to know Advertising Feature

Jeanette Woollacott, senior associate and specialist accredited personal injury lawyer at Turner Freeman's Wollongong office. Pictures supplied

Electric bikes and scooters can be a fun and quick way to get around and are quickly growing in popularity.



According to Bicycle Industries Australia, e-bike sales tripled for the period 2016-2019, with sales growing faster than any other part of the domestic bike market.

However, this rise in demand has also seen an increase in the number of injuries and fatalities for both riders and pedestrians encountering them. In September 2022 alone, three Australians lost their lives on e-scooters.

Are e-bikes and e-scooters legal in NSW?

E-bikes are legal on NSW roads and cycleways providing they are compliant.



E-bikes cannot exceed 25km/h, must be registered and safety regulations like wearing helmets and having lights are a must, otherwise you could be heavily fined.



Petrol-powered bikes, bikes powered by internal combustion, or using an electric engine to solely propel the bike are all illegal.

E-scooters, whilst legal to buy, are illegal on NSW roads, footpaths, or cycleways.



However, in July 2022, NSW Transport introduced a shared e-scooter trial, which is currently underway in four areas in Western Sydney parks.

Do I have a claim if I'm injured?

If there was another vehicle involved in your e-biking accident, and you need time off work to recover, or have incurred medical or treatment expenses, you can claim compensation under the NSW Compulsory Third Party insurance scheme, even if it was your fault.



However, your compensation may be reduced if you were not wearing a helmet, failed to have your lights on if conditions required, or if over 16 years, were riding your e-bike on a footpath.

There is currently no similar CTP scheme in place for riders of e-scooters. You may, however, be able to access insurance benefits through your superannuation.

What happens if I have been hit by someone riding an e-bike or e-scooter and it was not my fault?

You will need to make a civil claim for compensation for injuries and any loss directly from the person who was responsible for the accident.



This can often be difficult, especially if the person who caused the accident has fled. You have three years from the date you sustained your injuries to commence a court claim.

For more information phone 4220 5250 or visit turnerfreeman.com.au/office/wollongong/

