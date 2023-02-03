Shellharbour City are not contend just on creating South Coast Cricket history by claiming their first-ever Twenty20 premiership last Sunday.
City captain Ned Taylor said his side wanted to push on and create more history and enjoy success in the one-day competition.
Shellharbour (48 points) are only seven-points behind fourth-placed Kiama (55) heading into Saturday's clash with Albion Park Eagles at Keith Grey Oval.
"I think the comp is as close as it has ever been with the extra clubs that have come in to make it a 11-team comp in first grade. I think it has been a nice injection of some different competition and teams . It has added a nicer dimension to the competition," Taylor said.
"It is such a close competition, a win on the weekend can have us in third or fourth while a loss could drop us to sixth or seventh.
"It is a close competition, it is very high stakes. It is important to try and keep momentum because you can find yourself outside the four quickly."
Taylor was banking on Shellharbour going from strength to strength following their Twenty20 success.
"I think it is important to continue to be hungry for success and not rest our laurels on what was a big win for the club," he said.
"We will definitely be looking to push on now and look to be there at the pointy end of the one-day season as well.
"We take a little bit of belief that we can be successful when it does come to that part of the season.
"We've been bridesmaids a couple of times to Lake over the last few years where we reached the penultimate games a couple of times in post-season but Lake were situationally stronger, having played a lot of finals' cricket.
"We fell short and probably rightfully so in some of those key areas in years gone by but certainly it is a nice feeling to know that we are capable of playing that particular brand of cricket in a grand final.
"It was very pleasing to get one up on Lake and get a really good T20 win."
In other matches Lake play North Nowra Cambewarra, Kiama battle Kookas, Oak Flats take on The Rail and Magpies berry-Shoalhaven Heads play Ex-Servo's.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
