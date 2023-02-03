The new $342 million Nowra Bridge opens to traffic in coming weeks.
Well, it opens to foot traffic, with local residents invited to take part in a commemorative walk across the bridge from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, February 23.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the twilight walk across the new bridge would signal the start of the final work needed before vehicles can use the new landmark.
"Join us on the bridge before the sun goes down for a unique Welcome to Country before taking the opportunity to walk before you drive across the new bridge," the spokesperson said.
"All are welcome to take part in the special opening twilight stroll that will also honour the connection the new bridge creates between Aboriginal lands and local communities."
The spokesperson said the walk was also being held to thank the local community for its ongoing patience.
"We have worked extensively in the area over the past few years, clocking up more than 890,000 hours of work towards the project so far, and we are grateful for the community's understanding," the spokesperson said.
"And, with more than 65 per cent of the 2,200 workers being local to the area, this day also serves to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly on the project to make this milestone possible."
The new bridge's opening will also result in the original 141-year-old bridge being retired from carrying road traffic.
And the spokesperson encouraged people to savour their final trips across the the original 1881 bridge that is a key part of the region's history.
It will take on new life as a pedestrian and cyclist bridge when it is reopened after being rehabilitated and repurposed.
