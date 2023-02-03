Illawarra Mercury
People invited to walk over the new Nowra Bridge.

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 3 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 2:30pm
An graphic of how the three bridges are expected to function once all work is complete. Picture by Transport for NSW.

The new $342 million Nowra Bridge opens to traffic in coming weeks.

GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

