A Warilla mum is seeking to organise a fundraiser to help the family of a young boy who was critically injured when he was hit by lightning on Australia Day.
Karen Mellor told the Mercury she wanted to help the boy and his family and saw plenty others did too, but unable to find any fundraisers, she decided to take on the task herself.
The 10-year-old boy remains in a stable condition at Westmead Children's Hospital on Friday, but there is good news: he is expected to recover from the frightening ordeal at Little Lake at Barrack Point.
"I've got young kids myself [a 10-year-old and three-year-old]... and we travel to Little Lake when it's hot," Miss Mellor said.
"It could have been us, it could have been anyone."
However, Miss Mellor does not know the family, so she hopes to find a way to get donations to them and let them know that people want to help.
It is understood the family moved to Australia from the United Kingdom just weeks ago.
"We don't know if they have support, if they're losing income," Miss Mellor said.
Anyone who can connect Miss Mellor with the family or help ensure donations reach them can email her at karenmellor14@hotmail.com.
A Wongawilli father who was at the beach with his own sons that day was among the people who rushed to help the injured boy that fateful afternoon.
Chris Grech told the Mercury how he mentally urged the child to pull through as he performed life-saving resuscitation on him.
