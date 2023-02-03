Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong EV fast charger coming, users say more need to follow

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated February 3 2023 - 11:52pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coledale's Jasmin Tarasin said more EV chargers will encourage uptake of emissions-free cars. Picture by Adam McLean.

A new fast electric vehicle (EV) charger installed in Wollongong is a move welcomed by EV drivers - who say there's still plenty of catching up to do for charging infrastructure to properly support demand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.