A new fast electric vehicle (EV) charger installed in Wollongong is a move welcomed by EV drivers - who say there's still plenty of catching up to do for charging infrastructure to properly support demand.
Transport for NSW said it and the NRMA installed two chargers in the CBD, one of which is capable of fully charging an EV in 15 minutes. Transport said Wollongong had the fastest uptake of EV usage in NSW outside Sydney.
One of those welcoming the move is Coledale filmmaker Jasmin Tarasin, whose Mitsubishi EV has a petrol backup motor. She's planning to go fully electric soon - providing there are more chargers to be found.
More environment: Target species just 10 per cent of Illawarra shark net catch
"It's been good but I feel Australia is still behind in enabling people to travel properly with an EV," she said.
"If I was to drive into Sydney from Coledale, it's still not that accessible to plug in your car even in Sydney. It takes quite a bit of planning.
"It's been fantastic, and if we have a fast charger coming to Wollongong, that's great - we can plan around that. But we just need more and more for it to be viable.
"The more infrastructure there is, the more incentive there is for people to get EVs."
Transport for NSW executive director for emerging technologies Evan Walker said drivers in Wollongong had been crying out for EV chargers.
"Wollongong's EV uptake has been incredible so it's wonderful to be able to install and operate these two fast chargers, one of which is a 150kW super-fast charger that can fully charge an EV in 15 minutes," he said.
The chargers are in a carpark at 17 Stewart St.
Transport for NSW said the second charger is a 75kW and said for most EVs, an 80 per cent charge will take under 30 minutes. Typically, the last 20 per cent of charge takes longer as the vehicle's own battery management system limits the charge rate to protect the battery.
Six more fast chargers will be installed in Wollongong over the next two years as part of the NSW Government's $149 million fast charging grants, Transport for NSW said.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.