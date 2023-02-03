Four Illawarra players will represent Australia at the World Indoor World Cup in Pretoria, South Africa.
William Orth and Josh Gregory will be debuting for the men's team whilst Albion Park players Emma McLeish will be making her fourth Cup appearance and Kelsey Hughes her first appearance.
The world cup starts on Sunday and runs for a week.
The men's team will play Iran, Czechoslovakia, USA, South Africa and Argentina in their group, whilst the women will face the Netherlands, Austria, USA, South Africa and New Zealand.
McLeish said the team was a strong one and were in a good position to achieve a higher placing than the sixth place they achieved in the 2018 World Cup in Berlin.
The women's team had a final training session at the hockey centre in Unanderra last weekend under their coach Mark Sandhu, who said the camp went very well and served as a start to their World Cup campaign.
"It's been a very long road given the pandemic. The impact won't be known until we play our first game but this group is resilient and we are as prepared as we can be," Sandhu said.
"Emma will be competing in her fourth cup, which is testament to her commitment and passion to Australian indoor hockey. She is fit and ready to go.
"Kelsey will be competing in her first cup since making her first national team in 2019. She has worked very hard and is now an important player in the team."
The men's team were fourth at the last cup in Berlin and are also looking as if they can improve on this placing.
The four Illawarra players have been training hard for the World Cup and also doing their own fund raising as no funding comes from Hockey Australia or even from the local Illawarra South Coast body.
