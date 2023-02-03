The Illawarra sure loves burritos.
With three Guzman y Gomez outlets in the Illawarra already, and two more planned, at least one fast-food chain believes the region has an unsated appetite for beans, meat, rice and veggies wrapped in a flour tortilla.
But now there are the stats to prove it.
On Thursday, when the latest Guzman y Gomez outlet opened in Fairy Meadow, nearly 6000 burritos and bowls were handed out to hungry locals.
The offer of $5 versions of the Mexican staples caused traffic jams on the Princes Highway as hundreds queued to try the drive-in outlet.
To be exact, on its first day the Fairy Meadow team pumped out 5926 burritos and bowls, breaking the NSW record for the number of burritos and bowls sold on an opening day.
Perhaps a sign of how the cost of living is biting, a bargain dinner option was attractive enough for many to brave the over 40 minute waits to order.
At the dinner rush, the line to the drive-through snaked along McGrath Street and back to Cabbage Tree Lane.
While the crowds have cooled off on day two of the store's run, the Illawarra's love affair with burritos shows no sign of being satisfied any time soon.
