Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Review

Gimme Gimmes gig sees middle-aged men of Wollongong revive mosh pit, crowd surfing at UniBar: Review

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 4 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A bunch of middle-aged men and millennials revived the mosh-pit and all its glory, including crowd-surfing, at the University of Wollongong on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.