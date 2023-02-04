Illawarra Mercury
Seniors urged to book free fire safety visit as data shows half of fire deaths are 65-plus

By Newsroom
Updated February 4 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:56pm
Picture from Fire and Rescue NSW.

Members of the community are encouraged to book a free fire safety visit - especially those over 65, an age group that has accounted for half of all fire-related fatalities in NSW in the past five years.

