Members of the community are encouraged to book a free fire safety visit - especially those over 65, an age group that has accounted for half of all fire-related fatalities in NSW in the past five years.
During a safety visit, Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters come to the home and carry out a fire risk inspection, and will even install a smoke alarm if necessary.
Firefighters are hoping to get older people involved because not only are they most vulnerable to fire danger, but the NSW Seniors Festival is now underway.
"Our firefighters will use the week to visit homes and have a conversation around safety measures, making sure that smoke alarms are in good working order," FRNSW community safety coordinator Andrew Walker said.
To book a free safety visit, visit the FRNSW website.
