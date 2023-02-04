The 135th Berry Show is now underway, with as many as 10,000 people expected to visit.
From cute and cuddly animals, to thrilling motocross shows; competitive woodchopping; prized chickens; intricate art; equestrian competition, and so much more - Show president John Miller said there is something for everyone.
"Everything's a highlight - it depends who you are," he said.
"If you're an ex-dairy farmer, the dairy cattle judging is a highlight; if you're an equine breeder, the horse judging is a highlight; to a kid from the primary school, the pet show is probably a highlight.
"There's something for everybody."
Behind the scenes, there is an army of volunteers making the Show happen.
A conservative estimate would be around 50 show committee members, plus another 100 or so people helping out.
Chief steward Sharon Jeffery said the show's volunteer effort was immense.
"[It is] an unbelievable amount, and without volunteers and the stewards and stewardesses help to get it all together - to make it look so wonderful, it wouldn't look so wonderful," she said.
"It's a lot of work by a lot of people."
The 135th Berry Show began on Friday and continues today.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.