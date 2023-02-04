Carberry in the hunt as Day drops out of Iron Series

South Coast ironman Ben Carberry remains within reach of a maiden Iron Series crown but reigning champion Ali Day has dramatically tumbled out of contention after withdrawing from Saturday's penultimate round due to illness.
The Warilla Barrack Point alums finished one-two in the previous round a fortnight ago, which saw Carberry head into Saturday's specialist round as overall series leader.
It proved a tough day for the former Burleigh Bears prop, but a 10th place finish inn the final ironman keeps him within reach of former champion Matt Bevilacqua and Saturday's race-winner Joe Collins in the series stakes.
It sets up a dramatic final day under the survival format, with the best-placed finisher to claim the crown.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
