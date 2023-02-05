Gordon offers new future for Wollongong. Letters, February 6

The WIN Grand development sets a new benchmark for Wollongong CBD.
It brings liveability to inner city residents and sets the catalysis for more residential development within walking distance of the city centre.
The WIN development is producing a centre for socialising which many baby boomers will see the look of "back to the future" of the 1950-60's for social gatherings.
Wollongong Council recently reviewed the CBD LEP without the details of this WIN development being taken into account.
It is time to do the review again focusing on liveability, for inner city residential aspects, that the likes of this development offers.
Are we prepared to allow housing within walking distance of this WIN development and CBD of a size and scale that will generate a population necessary to vitalise the shopping centre by matching the number and mix of residents, to the shopping experiences available.
Bruce Gordon must be highly congratulated for gifting Wollongong a new future.
Ian Young, Towradgi
Referring to Bruce Gordon's love of Wollongong is a bit far fetched as he is a resident of the Bahamas so he doesn't have to pay tax.
Bruce being a billionaire really doesn't have.to worry about money but if this development is because of his love of Wollongong, may I suggest all the residences be made for public housing as Wollongong has a major shortfall there. It won't affect the tax paid on this development.
Ray Jaeger, Wollongong
If all Peter Dutton and the Liberal Party have got to worry about is who or what is on the five dollar note it confirms how insignificant he and the LNP have become.
Darryl Glover, Mt Warrigal
Response to the article, "Pell mourned as 'giant of a man'" (Mercury, February 4) a magnificent farewell for George Cardinal Pell of which I was proud to attend.
It was wonderful to watch homeless and disabled people being warmly welcomed and accommodated within St Mary's Cathedral to pay their respects. Along with religious leaders of other faiths, atheists and agnostics, Indigenous representatives, politicians, ex prime ministers, retired and serving military personnel. There were around 13,000 attendees overall with a few hundred protesters.
Cardinal Pell could hold his own against academics and theologians, he would stand firm in defending Catholic teaching and doctrines while the same bloke could sit on a milk crate eating a sausage sandwich and talking with men at a homeless shelter. And that is the sincere person that many people knew.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
