All-rounder Kerrod White believes Lake Illawarra are well poised for a late-season charge after claiming an impressive win over fellow South Coast Cricket challenger North Nowra-Cambewarra on Saturday.
Just six days after they lost to Shellharbour in thrilling fashion in this season's Twenty20 decider, the Lakers shook off the disappointment of that performance to record an important one-day victory at Howard Fowles Sports Oval.
The Lakers batted first on Saturday, scoring 8/208 from their 50 overs. Cooper Hayes led the way with an unbeaten 63, while Hyeon Parsons spearheaded North Nowra's bowling attack, taking 3/27 from 10 overs.
In reply, the visitors were in early trouble at 3/16. They managed some middle-order resistance - mainly thanks to Nick McDonald's 66, but were eventually bowled out for 178.
The win sees the Lakers strengthen their hold on a top-two spot with about six weeks remaining until finals. Lake Illawarra has dominated South Coast Cricket's recent history, securing their fifth-straight first-grade title last season.
"As a club, we always play our better cricket at this time of the year. We get more blokes at training after that holiday period and everyone is a bit more relaxed," White told the Mercury.
"I think we're quite well-placed, though obviously we'd like to finish first because weather can play a big part around that March-April time. But I think if we can hopefully get that home semi, I think we're every chance of going all of the way again this year."
