Hundreds of pooches compete in Wollongong and District Kennel Club's annual dog show

By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated February 5 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 12:45pm
Heather Leslie and her Afghan hound Manny. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Hundreds of poised pooches paraded down to Woonona's Ocean Park over the weekend for the much-awaited annual canine competition.

