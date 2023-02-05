Hundreds of poised pooches paraded down to Woonona's Ocean Park over the weekend for the much-awaited annual canine competition.
Wollongong and District Kennel Club's "Take me to the Beach" show hosted fabulous floofs from not just the Illawarra community but all over the state.
Wollongong's Heather Leslie was ecstatic to be participating with her three-year-old Afghan hound Manny.
"We are competing with lots of dogs here today, it's a hobby many seem to enjoy," Ms Leslie said.
"Manny has been coming here since he was 12 weeks old."
"It's a beautiful venue, very relaxed and close to the beach with a lovely sea breeze, just a great day," she said.
The two-day-event sees dogs from different breeds going head-to-head for various awards for how well they present the characteristics of their breed, their skills and physical appearance.
Another dog parent Sue Plackett who had travelled from Young with her majestic Shihtzus Stella and Beckham had her regal dogs adorned in pink and blue bows.
