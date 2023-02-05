Cometh the man, cometh the hour. And for Wests Illawarra, it was Zach Churchill who delivered to lead his side to an important victory.
Chasing a tricky 249 against Corrimal on Saturday, Churchill scored an unbeaten 109 to guide the hosts to the win in the 49th over at Figtree Oval. Churchill combined with young gun Bailey Arbela (86) in a crucial partnership, with the victory keeping Wests' hopes of a Cricket Illawarra first-grade finals berth alive.
"It was a tough game, the wicket was very flat and Corrimal batted really well at the start and put on a big total. But 'Churchy' did well. Him and Bailey did the bulk of our run chase, and a few people chipped in around them to get us over the line," Wests captain Aaryn Kornberger said.
"It was a really good chase. Everyone was really positive and we kept that positive attitude that we've tried to have in the second half of the season, and it came off pretty well on Saturday.
"I'm happy with how we're travelling. Hopefully we can get our way into that top four, and give it a crack. But you never know, we've got a couple of tough games coming up against Wollongong and Northern Districts - they're both pretty hot at the moment."
For Corrimal, Saturday's narrow defeat was another big lesson in a largely frustrating season. The Cougars sit in ninth spot on the ladder with just two wins next to their name in 2022/23.
With six rounds left in the regular competition, a place in the finals has likely slipped away, but Cougars captain Kyle Trebel said his side would continue to fight.
"We were right in it on Saturday, but there were a couple of dropped chances which were pretty crucial in the end," he said.
"The last month has been a bit of a learning curve. I think there's been four games in a row where we've been pretty close, but we haven't been able to close out the last couple of overs with either the bat or ball.
"It would be pretty tough now (to make finals), I think we'd have to probably win all of our games and hope for a couple of losses from the other teams.
"But it's been a positive season in the way we've been a lot more competitive, and taking games basically all of the way until the end. We haven't closed out games, which has been a bit frustrating, but there's been a lot of positives compared to the last two seasons."
In Saturday's other first-grade matches, Wollongong thrashed Keira by 140 runs; Dapto beat Port Kembla by four wickets; University defeated Balgownie by three wickets; and Northern Districts thumped Helensburgh by 169 runs.
