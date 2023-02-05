Northern Districts have continued their impressive run of form after claiming a thumping victory over Helensburgh on Saturday.
The Butchers had recorded impressive wins over Wollongong and University in the past fortnight, Jackson Stewart's side proved far too strong for the Tigers, winning by 169 runs.
The win sees Northern Districts strengthen their hold on second spot on Cricket Illawarra's first-grade ladder.
The visitors batted first at Rex Jackson Oval and scored 6/247, with Sam Hobson (61 not out) and Jack Plom (50) both scoring half-centuries.
In reply, Helensburgh were rolled for 76 in the 32nd over. Stewart (4/10) and Archie Harrison (3/13) were chief destroyers with the ball.
"I'm really happy with how we played. It's probably the first game this year that we've put our performance with both the bat and ball together," captain Stewart said.
"Everyone contributed (on Saturday), so I'm really happy with our performance, and the result as well."
