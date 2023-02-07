It's been 30 years since Albion Park's Palmira Goncalves and husband Manuel Goncalves first cut the ribbons to their grocery store.
Having tread on the long path of struggles, achievements and lots of hard work, they believe it is time to handover the reins.
Delicia convenience store which went up for sale in November last year was passed on to the new business owners today.
Mrs Goncalves who worked her last day yesterday said she was looking forward to her retirement but at the same time was sad her time at the store had come to an end.
"I'm happy and also sad but I think after 30 years, we deserve some rest," she said.
When ALDI bought the property they were leasing, the couple had to move to the current address and construct the building before they could resume business.
Their daughter Margarida Costa said she was proud of her parents' relentless toiling the last three decades.
"30 years in business, 14 hours a day, seven days a week - that's tough. I just want my parents to rest now," she said.
Ms Costa said the last day had been a "teary" affair with a fair few regular customers stopping by to say goodbye.
"They've dropped flowers, chocolates, wine. It's all really lovely," Ms Costa said.
"There have been quite a few hurdles along the path, sure, but my parents have always been nice to everyone and when you're nice everything can be fixed."
Ms Costa also announced the news via a Facebook post over the weekend.
"We wish everyone well and Thankyou for being part of our journey."
With an overwhelmingly positive response to the post, the community poured their love for the shop and the "beautiful" couple, wishing them a happy retirement.
"Many fond memories from Albion Park Rail. You were very kind and used to help many young families in hardship back then. You both deserve a medal," A Facebook user Julie Ross said.
"Three generations of our family has many fond memories of you both, it will be sad to see you go of into the next stage of your life but it's very well deserved," another comment by Angela O'Keith read.
The convenience store will continue operation under the new ownership.
