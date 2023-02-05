Steelers fall just short of WIN Stadium clean sweep

Illawarra got its history-making NSW Premiership tilt off to a winning start on Sunday, with a youthful Steelers seeing off the Rabbitohs 30-16 in front of a healthy crowd at WIN Stadium.
A packed western grandstand watched the Steelers fall less than a minute short of a four-grade sweep, with Russ Aitken's brave SG Ball side surrendering a 14-10 lead to reigning champions Penrith at the death to go down 16-14.
Aaron McDonald's Harold Matthews side looked headed for the same fate when the Panthers took a 26-22 lead midway through the second half only to counter-punch and produce two late tries to run out 32-26 winners.
Courtney Crawford's Tarsha Gale Cup side were dominant throughout a 28-0 win over the Panthers, and the women's first grade side looked just as untouchable when it led 24-0 at halftime in the main game.
Winger Zali Yeo had a first-half double, while fullback Teagan Berry's long-range effort was the highlight of a half that also saw Rose Tafengatoto and Jordyn Preston get across.
Kaarla Cowan was the only try-scorer for the hosts in a patchier second half that saw the Rabbitohs claw back the margin, though the result was never in doubt for Alicia-Kate Hawke's side.
"Our second half is something we'll need to address, especially in the weeks to come," Hawke said.
"As far as our start, the girls were very clinical to start with. It was good to see them playing some nice footy and some things we've worked on.
"There were a few times there where we probably overplayed it a little bit but the effort is what we were most impressed with at halftime, the try-savers at the end and numbers around the ball to give us opportunities to score.
"We saw girls shifted around in different positions today, Jade Etherden had two training sessions in the halves and she went out there and led them around. That's what I was really pumped about, just the way they're getting around each other."
The list of absent stars was a virtual Jillaroos honour roll, with Keeley Davis, Emma Tonegato, Kezie Apps, Taliah Fuimaono, Shakiah Tungai and Rachael Pearson all unavailable for round one.
When they become available to play hinges on wildly varying factors - including the RLPA's talks with the NRL over a women's CBA - but Hawke was pleased to put the broader Illawarra production line on show first up.
"A lot of people have spoken about one or two players but I'm a massive believer in a [whole] squad, especially the girls that have been working so hard here," she said.
"I was proud of the squad we knew we had at the very beginning and I'm really proud of the girls that we picked here today.
"Obviously there'll be some strengths added along the way and we'll get better as a group, but it's about our whole squad and every single player around them.
"The thing we love most about it is that this is a pathway opportunity and seeing how our Tarsha Gale girls smashed it today there'll be a few of them up here in no time."
While it was a heartbreaking opener in the SG Ball fixture, the Steelers staked and early premiership claim with their impressive win over reigning champions Penrith.
After a strong start to both halves, the visitors looked set to blow past the hosts late when they took a two-point lead with 13 minutes left before late tries to Lucas Borg and Kade Reed sealed an impressive win.
"For us this year we've been working a lot on our own core values in being resilient and really tough," coach McDonald said.
"We know we're most probably not going to be the biggest side out there, but one thing we are going to be every week is physical and aggressive and I think we showed that today.
"We know we need to perform each week, and there's certainly some talent in this side, but the best thing about it is we're 27-deep. Everyone in the squad can perform.
"These guys got first crack today and they showed why they did. We're just going to keep building on that now and hope for a good season."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
