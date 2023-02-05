Illawarra Mercury
Steelers fall just short of WIN Stadium clean sweep

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 5 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 5:31pm
Illawarra kicked off its maiden NSW Women's Premiership campaign with a 30-16 win over Souths on Sunday. Picture by Wesley Longergan

Illawarra got its history-making NSW Premiership tilt off to a winning start on Sunday, with a youthful Steelers seeing off the Rabbitohs 30-16 in front of a healthy crowd at WIN Stadium.

