A waterfront home with its own private jetty has broken the suburb record for Mossy Point, on the NSW South Coast.
After nearly one year on the market and a change of real estate agencies, 183 Annetts Parade, sold just after Christmas following a few weeks of negotiations.
Sources indicate the sale price was in the vicinity of $3.75 million.
Known as Pete's Jetty, the property spans 700 square metres of prime waterfront land and includes five bedrooms, a boat shed and a jetty with direct access to the Tomakin River.
Despite not reaching its initial target of $4 million, the property surpassed the previous record of $3.35 million, set in January 2022.
Pete's Jetty had been in the same family since 1995 and had most recently operated as a holiday rental property fetching up to $1000 per night at its peak.
Inside the two-storey house are four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a covered verandah with river views.
A self-contained, one-bedroom cottage is also on the property, connected to the main house by an internal courtyard.
Selling agent Kim Blake of Batemans Bay Real Estate would not disclose the sale price but confirmed it had achieved a record for the suburb.
While Sydney buyers were among the target market, a family closer to Canberra were the eventual purchasers.
"We had a fair amount of interest but it ended up being a lovely couple from just outside of Canberra that [purchased] it, which they will be moving into with their family," she said.
Ms Blake said the home was even more impressive than the pictures showed.
"It's not until you walk through the front door that you actually just realise how magical the location is and the view that you get and the direct access to the waterways there."
The current median house price in Mossy Point is $1,372,500, CoreLogic data shows.
Pete's Jetty was among a plethora of premium South Coast real estate listed for sale in 2022, some of which is still on the market.
A luxury home in Hyams Beach, once owned by INXS drummer Jon Farriss, is listed with a guide between $6 million and $6.5 million, while the sellers of a clifftop property in Bermagui are seeking $11 million.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
