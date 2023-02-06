Spelling Bee competition turned into a musical comedy for the stage

A musical comedy centring around a high-school spelling bee will be bringing the laughs to the Bridge Street Theatre in Coniston this month.
Crystal Clear Productions will presents the funny and endearing 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee from February 10 to 18, on the stage home to the Phoenix Theatre.
The plot follows an eclectic group of six mid-pubescent spelling whiz's, with hopes of winning the ultimate prize - a trip to the National Spelling Bee in Washington.
While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the participants spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life unaffirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.
Every show several audience members can register to participate in the actual spelling bee on stage - the producers guaranteeing "no show will ever be the same".
The cast features some of the Illawarra's most beloved performers Talia Sigsworth as Olive Ostrovsky; Bradley Ward as William Barfee; Molly Stewart as Rona Lisa Peretti; Lachlan Grogan as Leaf Coneybear; Vida Cullen as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre; Ella Perusco as Marcy Park; John Reyonlds as Vice Principal Douglas Panch; Nelson Bowler as Chip Tolentino; and Zac Arkley-Smith as Mitch Mahoney.
Producers of the show said they were excited to perform in the recently upgraded Bridge Street Theatre which has new seating donated from the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.
Crystal Clear Productions are a passionate company who strive to continue to bring good to the theatre community in the Illawarra with the purpose of providing a platform for emerging performers to showcase their creativity and to provide unique performance opportunities in the Illawarra.
The show is directed and choreographed by Hannah Garbo, musical direction by Adele Masters, Assistant Direction by Alex Perritt, Stage Managed by Victoria Velherst and Lighting/Sound Design by Liam Woods.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for students/concession (Booking fees excluded) and can be purchased online through Eventbrite.com.
The Bridge Street Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theatre. The show contains mature themes and references).
