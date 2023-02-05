Hoopla's end-of-season awards return: who gets the nod?

It's awards season again and, despite being an utterly forgettable on-court campaign for the Hawks, it still had its share of performers and performances.
In that vein, it's time to give out the HOOPLA Awards for another year. No doubt plenty will disagree, and complaint forms can be purchased at Dicey Riley's Hotel for $9.
Hawks MVP
If you go by the literal interpretation of the 'most valuable' award, there's a clear winner in skipper Tyler Harvey. The lone import on the floor for most of the season, the Hawks skipper was getting double-teamed in the carpark on the way in.
The 39 per cent from the field on his 18 points is easily accounted for by the fact he was virtually tasked with winning games - particularly late - by himself.
From New Years' Eve to his side's penultimate game, he averaged 23 points, played less than 33 minutes just three times in his team's final 11 outings.
In a season in which the Hawks lost four imports to season-ending injuries - Harvey was the the definition of most valuable.
That said, it's not difficult to make a case for his co-skipper Sam Froling, which is why he's included next up.
Next Generation Award
We're borrowing the terminology from the NBL following its re-evaluation of its Rookie of the Year award and, to perhaps get ahead of it, it will be farcical if Sam Froling doesn't win the gong.
Against fellow nominees Sam Waardenburg and Luke Travers, Froling averages more points - 14 to his rivals' 10 and nine respectively - and more rebounds - eight to the rival pair's five.
At two assists a game he's averaging just a dime less than Travers, a guard, and has averaged more minutes than both.
As for the intangibles, Froling is a team captain and has been the lone genuine inside presence for a team decimated by injury this season and has emerged as a leader in a way Waardenburg and Travers haven't even nudged.
It's open and shut really, but this column fears he may need to brace for a robbery when the NBL reads its award out.
Individual Performance of the Year
A very honourable mention of Froling's near-triple-double against Tasmania in early January that saw him finish with 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Another H.M. has to go to Lachie Dent's breakout NBL showing in the season-opener against Sydney. We can reasonably term the 19 points that almost steered the Hawks to a win over the reigning champs the 'Breakout Performance of the Year'.
However, the award goes to.... Harvey for his 32 points and five rebounds in a heartbreaking one-point loss to Sydney in November.
It came at 56 per cent from the field and included 17 points in the final term as he tried to get his team over the hump - once again as the only import and wrestling double-teams throughout.
It should have been a victory, which brings us to the next award...
Team Performance of the Year
Had Shaun Bruce's last-second Hail Mary not dropped, an 82-80 win would have legitimately been one of the best victories in franchise history.
Last on the ladder with just one win, against the all-conquering reigning champs at their house, two imports missing, a development player in Will Hickey grabbing nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals as well as the block on Bruce that looked to have sealed a win.
The Hawks did everything that afternoon but win, which would unfortunately become the story of their season.
Moment of the Year
The easiest pick of the lot, and would be in most seasons in the foundation club's history - with some very clear and obvious exceptions.
Forget the carpark, Harvey managed to lob in his final-second match-winner from the highway when he snapped a brutal losing streak against New Zealand three weeks ago.
In isolation, the general circumstances of the Hawks season notwithstanding, the long bomb from the Hungry Jacks logo is one of the best game-winners the NBL's seen in recent memory.
Defensive Player of the Year
A tough one to pick in a season that saw so many losses and, outside some sustained patches, plenty of blow-outs.
It's admittedly on the eye test alone, but it's hard to go past Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, who also started to find his offensive groove later in the season.
It may not have been the season he was hoping for on the team or personal front following on from a championship-winning turn with Sydney, but as a pure on-ball defender, he's still showing why he was able to carve a niche on a championship-winning roster.
Still, at a young age, and still on the Hawks books, there's enough to suggest he can be a major part of a solid core alongside Froling and Dan Grida long-term.
If he can get more consistent from the three-point line, he could become a valuable three-and-d guy and has the ability to push the ball in transition.
Surprise Packet of the Year
It's easy to point to Will 'Davo' Hickey who went from an average of one point and 2.1 minutes last season to 14 minutes, four points, two rebounds and a steal.
His numbers were better than that over the latter half of the season, with seven points and four rebounds over the final 10 games.
His turnover rate was high but he was primarily being played in the point-guard spot that's not his natural go, while he's possibly the best 'little' shot-blocker in the league.
The club has an option on the second year of a development player contract for next season and he could prove a valuable energy guy from the bench behind a Justin Robinson-Harvey led back-court.
It would be remiss of this column not to mention Deng Deng in this category, and he does pick up the hustle award.
The club's import situation provided opportunities no one would have anticipated when he signed on for a return to Wollongong, but his 24.1 minutes, eight points and six rebounds were all career highs at age 31.
The Hoopla's Shout Award
Perhaps the most coveted, certainly the most dangerous gong - a session on us.
We'll certainly be buying retiring greats Kevin White and Timmy Coenraad a beverage but, in the fair dinkum stakes, the tab is open for coach Jacob Jackomas.
It may be impossible for a coach's stock to rise on such a dismal win-loss ledger, but that may be the case this year.
Recruitment missteps and cutbacks left him behind the eight-ball to start with before an unprecedented import injury toll did the rest.
With that many missing pieces, you don't run quality teams as close as the Hawks did, as often as they did, without some tactical nous on behalf of the coach.
Likewise, for a group that deep in a slump to not fracture on the culture front takes some serious man management skills from the boss.
More broadly, the jury's definitely still out, but as far as the way coach and team have carried themselves, he gets beer on us.
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.