Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sydney FC's Joel King ready to make full impact on A-League Men's return

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
February 6 2023 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel King competes for possession while representing Sydney FC against the Glory last year. Picture by Matt King/Getty Images

Joel King says he hopes a return to Australian shores with Sydney FC will propel him back into Socceroos' contention in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.