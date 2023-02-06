A mulleted man named Rossco Weightman and his faithful side-kick Trev (the Troopie) are travelling the east coast with their Karma Keg of beer and helping community organisations while they're at it.
The ambassadors for Stone & Wood are next to drop by Gerringong Bowlo at Werri Beach on February 11 and 12, with amber ale and live music in tow. from midday to 8pm.
Dubbed "Trev's Troopie Tour", the mini-festival will be supporting local clubs or charities along the way.
This week money from each beer sold out of the Karma Keg will go to the Gerringong Breakers Soccer Club (on the Saturday) and Werri Beach Boardriders Club on the Sunday.
The live music will be running from 2pm until 5pm both days and include tunes from Val Ceruli, Denim On Her and Calcite.
Trev and Rossco's eight-week road-trip began in Melbourne and will see the pair making stops along the coast to Bondi and Sydney's Northern Beaches, Newcastle, the Coffs Coast, Port Macquarie, Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.
Trev and Rossco will be pouring beers wherever they go to the tune of local live music in each venue and smashing out giveaways to the lucky punters who live for the free gear.
The duo will have Stone & Wood's original Pacific Ale on tap, as well as a limited edition Counter Culture beer and rotating two other core Stone & Wood favourites.
It's a free 18+ event. For more details, visit: www.stoneandwood.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
