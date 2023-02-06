Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Watch: Erin Reedie makes fairy dreams come true with Piccolo the pony

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated February 6 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the moment Erin Reedie grabbed her teddy bears and put on plays for classmates instead of doing maths in primary school, she knew it was something she wanted to do for a living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.