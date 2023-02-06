Rich and poor should benefit from technology. Letters, February 7, 2023

Steam and mass production revolutionised society and introduced capitalism. Technology has continued to impact society. the latest is ChatGPT, introduced in your editorial February 2. Technology has produced exciting and useful innovations but there have been disasters.
The industrial revolution mass produced society's needs but its machines enslaved the workers. Artificial Information (AI) produces the brain power needed to design machines. Another exciting useful innovation but again with its problems.
A problem is technology is owned by the rich few who exploit it to fill their deep pockets. It began with the industrial revolution and continues today. It is producing the rich/poor society. The challenge is how to solve its problems so that we all share in these exciting useful innovations. But make sure the fertile human thinking brain that's inventing it stays in control, not the Artificial One.
Reg Wilding, Wollongong
The Mercury Letters Editor, on Thursday February 2 issued an invitation for more readers of the Opinion Page to consider offering up their own contributions for possible publication.
Hopefully this invitation will be taken up. The more and varied opinions which can be included on the Opinion Page the better.
At this time as a nation, we are being asked to make decisions on issues never encountered in many of our lifetimes.
Decisions which if not resolved with the benefit of sound logic and the wider input of public opinion, could deliver results we and future generations will regret.
Now is the time for fresh, new and possibly, unusual viewpoints to be offered up for public consideration.
I believe the invitation from the Mercury Letters Editor is a great first step along that path.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
It's been argued that low levels of health servicing, sub-standard housing and the inadequate provision of education are key contributors to the social unrest being witnessed in cities such as Darwin, Alice Springs, Katherine and Geraldton.
How is a Voice in our constitution going to make a difference to any of these factors? Successive governments at local, state and federal levels have spent billions to little avail.
I would expect that each of these government entities are already serviced by Indigenous advisory and consultative bodies or councils. So why haven't these worked? I mean, we are only talking about helping just over three per cent of the total population and we still haven't got it right.
The cynic in me sees the Voice as yet another layer of bureaucracy in yet another advisory body and yet the same results in yet another decade.
Greg Whitfield, Macgregor
