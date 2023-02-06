Illawarra Mercury
Unanderra's Bohud Racing celebrates breakthrough 410 Sprintcar victory

By Daniel Powell
February 7 2023 - 9:45am
Bohud Racing's Michael Stewart celebrates his win on Saturday night. Picture - ZP Images

Unanderra's Bohud Racing might be one of the country's newest 410 Sprintcar teams, but on Saturday night, they cast aside this label as their driver Michael Stewart scored the feature-race winning honours at Eastern Creek Speedway.

