Unanderra's Bohud Racing might be one of the country's newest 410 Sprintcar teams, but on Saturday night, they cast aside this label as their driver Michael Stewart scored the feature-race winning honours at Eastern Creek Speedway.
After stepping into the 410 Sprintcar game at the beginning of this season, the Bohud Racing team have enjoyed an encouraging 2022/23 campaign.
However, it's been one that hasn't been without its challenges - which included a driver switch late last year.
Stewart joined the Bohud Racing team in mid-December following the departure of veteran Mark Blyton and, since he has become part of the team, they have been building nicely.
Saturday night was only the sixth race meeting for the Stewart and Bohud Racing duo, and they celebrated it in style.
After qualifying second in his time trial group, Stewart went on to dominate both of his heat races, followed by ending up fourth in the pole shootout.
He then drove strongly throughout the feature race from his position four starting spot and was rewarded with an outstanding victory.
"Saturday night was such an unbelievable result with winning both of the heat races and then the feature race for the whole Bohud Racing team and everyone involved, and it was the best feeling to be able to come away with the win," Stewart said.
"My team owner Scott (Jones), along with his dad Paul and support from John Barrett, put in such an amazing effort with firstly setting up the team and then going on to run the operation on a week-to-week basis and working on the car on race nights.
"So to be able reward them with the feature-race win was the best possible way to thank them for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to drive for them."
For Bohud Racing's owner Scott Jones, it is is fulfilling a life-long dream to run his own Sprintcar team.
Jones said he was blown away with Saturday night's winning result in only their 10th race meeting as a team.
"To run my own Sprintcar team is something I'm really enjoying, but to get a win so early as a team is amazing and it's something I really didn't expect to happen so soon," he sadid.
"Michael is a very talented racer and someone I have had my eye on since I started up the team last year, so to have him join our team and then go on to give us our first feature race with only half-a-dozen race meetings is an amazing achievement."
Stewart and the Bohud Racing team will take a short break before returning to the track on March 11 at Eastern Creek Speedway.
"For the next month, Michael will be focusing on his speedcar racing with his family team in the lead up to next month's Australian Speedcar Championship at Eastern Creek Speedway," Jones said.
"Although this season we have focused on only running at Eastern Creek Speedway and also had a driver change within the team, when Michael joined the team, he said, he was committed to trying to win the Australian Speedcar Championship, and then next season he will be focusing full-time on Sprintcar racing with us."
