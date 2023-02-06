One's from West London, the other from Washington DC, They are about as prolific as each other and they'll entertain Wollongong this week.
Tonight it's the man with the seal-like laugh, JImmy Carr, and on Wednesday US superstar Dave Chappelle takes centre stage.
Carr will start the laughathon in his own no-holds-barred manner with the show dubbed Terribly Funny 2.0.
Playing in excess of 75+ epic shows in 26 venues around the country, Carr's stand-up show Terribly Funny contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things.
When the pre-gig publicity comes with a thinly-veiled warning about political correctness, the boundaries will be more relaxed than reined in.
"Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you've been warned, buy a ticket."
And that's exactly what happened - so much so that after tonight's sell-out gig, Carr will be back early in March for another tilt.
The 50-year-old, who studied social and political science at Cambridge, came under fire back when the 2019 iteration of the Terribly Funny show included jokes about dwarves, fat women and female genital mutilation.
Doors at the Wollongong Entertainment Centre open at 7pm, and the 90-minute show starts at 8pm. At the time of writing, tickets were still available.
American comedian Dave Chappelle has attracted his share of controversy, too, over the years - none more than in 2021 after he was accused of making transphobic comments in a Netflix special, The Closer
The first gig on Chappelle's Australian tour didn't go according to plan when a wild brawl broke out in the audience midway through.
As Chappelle operates a strict no-phones policy, footage of the wild scenes in Perth has not been seen, but Chappelle continued once the drama died down.
As is the case with comedy, not everyone was impressed with the show. A review in The West Australian after last week's show was headlined: "Unapologetic equal-opportunity offender Dave Chappelle wasn't funny just gross".
Chappelle performed two shows in Sydney over the weekend as well as a secret gig at The Enmore earlier in the week.
