Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong's Guzman Y Gomez looking bare and empty, as Fairy Meadow thrives

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wollongong's Guzman Y Gomez fast food outlet looked a sight for sore eyes on Monday, almost like an apocalypse-forced desertion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.