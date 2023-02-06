Wollongong's Guzman Y Gomez fast food outlet looked a sight for sore eyes on Monday, almost like an apocalypse-forced desertion.
The Keira Street shop-front was bare of food, tables, chairs and staff - with a sign on the window reading "closed for renovations".
"At this stage, Wollongong is reopening in early April," a spokeswoman for the chain told the Mercury.
She said they were undergoing a full refurbishment of the store and kitchen and reopening fully equipped to serve brekkie, including "barista made coffee".
It comes just days after the burrito king opened a drive-thru store in Fairy Meadow to great success on Thursday.
The Mexican eatery's tempting promise of free coffees and $5 burritos on their opening day had hundreds of Illawarra residents flocking to the store, with kilometres-long queue of cars hoping to make the most of the deal.
On its first day the Fairy Meadow team broke the NSW record for the number of burritos and bowls sold on an opening day, after pumping out 5926 burritos and bowls. It's understood between Thursday and Monday a total of 10,371 burritos and bowls were sold.
The Mexican-inspired chain still has two more outlets planned for the Illawarra with plans for one in Unanderra and another in Warrawong.
