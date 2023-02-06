Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra residents lose almost $180m on the pokies in six months

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 7 2023 - 7:38am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staggering amount Illawarra residents lost on the pokies in six months

Illawarra residents lost almost $180 million through the pokies in just six months last year, showing the scale of the problem that Premier Dominic Perrottet is hoping to address with his party's new gambling reforms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.