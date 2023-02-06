Staggering amount Illawarra residents lost on the pokies in six months

Illawarra residents lost almost $180 million through the pokies in just six months last year, showing the scale of the problem that Premier Dominic Perrottet is hoping to address with his party's new gambling reforms.
Liquor and Gaming NSW figures for the first half of 2022 show gamblers in clubs lost $131 million between December 2021 to May 2022, while pubgoers lost $48 million.
Combined, this was about $100 million more than the previous six month period, when COVID stay-at-home restrictions were in place.
It was also $23 million more than pre-COVID losses, when Illawarra poker machine players lost $156 million at pubs and clubs.
Mr Perrottet has unveiled a $344 million gambling package he will take to the election next month, describing it as "the largest social community and law enforcement reform in our state's history".
"We cannot have a situation in NSW where families are broken and people are putting their life savings down poker machines," he said.
"It will save lives. It will protect jobs and ensure that our communities across NSW are stronger now and into the future."
Players will be linked to a single bank account, interim $500 cash feed-in limits will be implemented and a statewide self-exclusion register will be created.
The suite of changes are the answer to a damning NSW Crime Commission report that billions of dollars in crime proceeds were flowing through the state's 86,000 pokies each year.
"Today, we fix money laundering, we fix problem gambling and we support pubs and clubs," Mr Perrottet told reporters.
"The time for trials is over ... the transition commences 2024, full rollout by 2028 and at the same time (the government) provides financial support for pubs and clubs."\
Pubs and clubs will be incentivised to diversify away from pokies with no-interest loans and one-off grants of $50,000 to invest in new income streams such as live music and food.
The three venues which make the most from poker machines in the Illawarra are the Shellharbour Workers Club, Collegians and Dapto Leagues Club, according to Liquor and Gaming figures.
The figures also show the government also stands to lose a significant amount of revenue if poker machine use drops.
In the first six months of 2022, the state made $38 million in tax from Illawarra poker machines, compared to just $15.5 million in the previous six months when COVID limited gambling.
The clubs lobby said it was "concerned about the significant costs and technical challenges associated with the Coalition's proposal to implement a mandatory cashless gaming system.
"We're particularly concerned about the implications for small, regional clubs and the impact this will have on jobs across the industry," a statement from ClubsNSW said.
"ClubsNSW is committed to working with whomever wins the March election to combat problem gambling and keep criminals out of gaming venues."
Labor has promised to introduce mandatory trials for 500 poker machines, with leader Chris Minns cautious about implementing mandatory change without more evidence it will work.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.