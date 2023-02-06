Illawarra residents have been flocking the beaches as temperatures soar but keen swimmers and surfers are not the only ones out and about during sunny days.
With five shark sightings in the past 36 hours, the marine predators are determined to show whose domain it really is.
Surf Life Saving Illawarra duty officer Anthony Turner said shark safety was a big focus of the organisation.
"It's summer, more people are rock fishing, paddleboarding, swimming, surfing which is why there have been more people sighting sharks," Mr Turner said.
With the advancement of technology, he said, tracking shark activity has become easier, another reason for more recorded sightings.
Under the Department of Primary Industries' Shark SMART program, a tag is placed on sharks to map their movement, helping scientists and researchers understand them better.
"If you have the Shark SMART app on your phone, you'll be alerted every time a tagged shark is near the listening station so you know you have to stay away," Mr Turner said.
Mr Turner said he was appreciative of the funding by NSW government to keep beachgoers safe from shark attacks.
"Whereas earlier we had to rely on word of mouth for any shark sightings."
The water expert's advice to people is to "be alert not alarmed".
With the recent Perth shark attack claiming the life of 16-year-old Stella Berry, it becomes vital to go over the basic shark safety rules.
"If you do spot a shark in the water just calmly walk out, most times they will just leave you alone," Mr Turner said.
"And just remember simple things like swimming and surfing with people, not entering the water before dawn and after dusk and swimming between the flags," he said.
"If there's bait fish, sharks are not going to be far behind," he said.
Lake Illawarra had an unexpected visitor, a hammerhead shark, over the weekend, shocking the fishermen who spotted it.
Liam Shean and Jackson Valk were fishing from a boat on the lake, opposite Reddall Reserve between the entrance and Windang Bridge, when they saw something approaching.
"It looked like seaweed coming up to us," Mr Shean said.
But it was not seaweed; it was instead a hammerhead shark that Mr Shean estimated was between 1.5 and two metres.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.