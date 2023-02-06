Members of the community will have the opportunity to hear the perspectives of state election candidates on women's issues and put questions to them at an upcoming forum in the Illawarra.
The candidates vying for a seat in parliament from the electorates of the Illawarra are invited to attend the March 2 event, as are members of the public.
Women Illawarra, the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, Housing Trust and Community Industry Group will host the forum.
Women Illawarra general manager Michelle Glasgow said the forum would cover a broad scope of issues, including mental health, equity, income, childcare, aged care, abortion and bodily autonomy, and family law, among others.
Community members can submit questions for the candidates via an online form.
"It's an important opportunity for women and the community," Ms Glasgow said.
The forum follows a similar event held in the lead-up to last year's federal election, which arose after Ms Glasgow and Sally Stevenson from the Illawarra Women's Health Centre discussed the lack of specific policies on women's issues.
That forum attracted about 60 attendees, and Ms Glasgow hoped the upcoming event would bring in at least as many people.
Registration for the forum is free and can be completed online.
