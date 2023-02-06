Illawarra councils score millions in funding to repair roads

Illawarra and South Coast councils are in line for $15 million in funding to repair flood-damaged roads.
The state government has allocated $500 million across the state under its Regional and Local Road Repair Program.
Of that total $220 million went to a total of 35 metro councils, with $280 million to be divided up between 93 regional councils.
For this funding, Wollongong was classed as metro and the city council will receive $11.22 million from the program.
From the regional pool of $280 million, Shellharbour City Council has been allocated $873,069, Kiama Municipal Council got $488,725 and Shoalhaven City Council can expect to get $3.2 million to fix its roads.
"Thanks to this injection of funds councils can plan and undertake work now to restore roads and help protect against reoccurring problems," said Regional Transport and Roads Minister Sam Farraway.
