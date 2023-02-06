Having a roof over our heads shouldn't be this hard: Editorial

Having a roof over our heads shouldn't be this hard.
We have two stories in today's Illawarra Mercury looking at two very different scenarios, but both talk of the struggle Illawarra residents are going through to have a place to call home.
Bill Millinder and Patricia Ball have fallen in love during the golden years of their lives. Patricia is in an aged care home, and after a recent fall, Bill is facing the prospect of living under a different roof from the love of his life.
An aged care bed shortage has taken away his right to choose at a time in his life when he is more than old enough to make his own decisions.
The Sharples family had choice and opportunity on their side when they bought a plot of land in October 2020 and started building with Elderton homes in August 2021. They had expected to be in their finished luxury home with their two daughters by May 2022.
Instead, they are paying rent, storage and home loans while their newly built home languishes, half built in Kembla Grange after the builder went into administration. They are left in limbo with no idea if or when they will end up in their new home.
We've written before about the working families living in local caravan parks because the rental vacancy rate is just over one per cent or because two adults working in full-time jobs cannot earn enough to afford the sky-high cost of renting or buying in the area.
Australia waits with bated breath to see if the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise interest rates by another 0.25 per cent this afternoon. With every rate increase, more pressure is piled onto homeowners and renters across the Illawarra.
This morning, leaders from the Illawarra community will meet at the 'Confront the Crisis' housing summit in Wollongong. Hosted by the Housing Trust and Business Illawarra, the event aims to find practical solutions to the housing crisis.
There's no doubt the leaders in this room will have workable solutions. They need commitment to long-term investment and with a NSW state election in March, that commitment must come now.
- Gayle Tomlinson
