Map hiccup renames Hicks Lane in Warilla and we're confused

If you're using a GPS to try and find Hicks Lane in Warilla, you're likely to end up frustrated.
Oh, it exists alright - Hicks Lane runs off Beverley Avenue and links with Susan Avenue.
But despite a street sign clearly stating its Hicks Lane, various mapping companies have somehow decided it's called Queens Lane.
Fortunately there are no residences in the laneway, because that would make things even more confusing.
Shellharbour City Council is planning to end the confusion by scrapping both names and instead christening it as Spanish Lane.
"The name has been chosen to recognise the contribution of Spanish immigrants to the area," council papers stated.
"They arrived in the 1950s to work in the steel works and settled in Warrawong, Port Kembla, Lake Illawarra and Warilla."
Scrapping both Hicks and Queens will allow council to start afresh.
As for how the mix-up occurred in the first place, the council wasn't too sure - but they know it wasn't their fault.
"Hicks Lane was gazetted on March 20, 1987 after a council resolution," the papers stated.
"The lane was incorrectly shown as Queen Lane in maps produced by NSW Spatial Services and is currently described the same way in Google Maps."
While council is dealing with this change, its also looking at getting rid of another Queens Lane - this one in Lake Illawarra.
It runs off Queen Street and, as was the practice when it was gazetted in 1987, laneways were given the name of an adjacent street.
"Current naming guidelines and standards prohibit the naming of a road with a name already in use," papers stated.
The lane is not signposted, does not appear on Google Maps and no-one lives on it.
The planned new name for the lane - which will now get a street sign - is Cricketers Lane.
"The surrounding roads are named after Australian Test cricketers," council papers stated.
"Given the visual nature of the lane it is not considered fitting to commemorate a person but to recognise the surrounding theme."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.