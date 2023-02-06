Both Australian teams made a good start, with a win and a draw, at the sixth Indoor Hockey World Cup in South Africa on Sunday.
The women, who were sixth in the last Cup in 2018, had a gutsy 4-2 victory over the US while the men, who were fourth at the last Cup, settled for a 3-3 draw against the host nation.
Women's co-captain Emma McLeish, appearing at her fourth World Cup, was happy with the result considering the lengthy preparation due to the COVID pandemic, and added it was to test themselves against the best in the world.
"It was a good game. I didn't expect to beat them, but I was hoping to and we got the result," McLeish said.
Coach Mark Sandhu added that it was a "great way to start our campaign".
"One of our goals was to win our first game at the World Cup," Sandhu said. "As the game progressed we got better."
It was the US who took the early initiative, going to a 1-0 lead only for Penrith player Caitlin Burns to level scores.
Sam Economos then took the Aussies ahead 2-1 in the first quarter, but the Americans responded again in the final minute of the second quarter to level 2-2 at the break.
The final quarter saw the Aussies pile on the pressure with Burns scoring her second goal and Emma Reid sealing the win with a field goal for a 4-2 score. Burns was later awarded the player of the match.
The men, who reached the semi-finals in the 2018 Cup, were unlucky not to win their match against South Africa, leading 3-2 only for the Africans to equalise 3-3 in the last quarter through Jethro Eustace.
It was the hosts who the early lead 2-0 in the first half before the Australians came back 3-2 with three goals from Jake Sherren on a penalty corner, and the Staines brothers - Ben and Jake.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.