An aspiring rugby league player allegedly raped a 18-year-old woman after they met at a reggae festival in Fairy Meadow at the weekend.
Mikaira Donald Selwyn applied for bail in Wollongong Local Court after being charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent.
The 23-year-old and former Helensburgh Tigers player found work as a scaffolder, while playing rugby league for St Marys in Sydney.
Police allege Selwyn met the woman at a music festival held at Thomas Dalton Park in Fairy Meadow on Saturday.
The woman and her friend started talking to Selwyn, who was with a group of men, and left the festival together, according to police.
The group headed to Selwyn's accommodation at the Sage Hotel in Wollongong where they had drinks in the hotel bar.
Later, police allege, the woman and Selwyn kissed in Selwyn's hotel room, after which, Selwyn, the woman and her friend got into a taxi and went back to the woman's accommodation.
After getting changed, the woman allegedly told Selwyn he can sleep on the couch or go back to his hotel, to which he replied, "No I'll come up there," referring to the woman's bunk bed, police claim.
Selwyn then climbed onto the top bunk with the woman.
Then, the pair kissed each other, with the woman at one point telling Selwyn, "We can do stuff but we are not having sex," to which Selwyn replied "Okay that's fine", according to police documents.
Police allege Selwyn attempted to place his erect penis close to the woman's vagina and the woman repeatedly told him up to seven times that she did not consent to sex, including saying "no we're not having intercourse".
A short time later, the woman felt what she thought was Selwyn's penis being inserted into her vagina region, police claim. After feeling Selwyn's penis, the woman told Selwyn "get the f--- out."
As Selwyn left, the woman called her father, telling him what had happened. Both called police who later arrested Selwyn outside the Sage Hotel.
Police prosecutor Zane Barron told Wollongong Local Court forensic investigations had lifted Selwyn's fingerprints from the bed.
In applying for bail, Selwyn's lawyer Rosie Lambert said the act occurred in the context of a "consensual hook up".
"It would be a momentary crossing of very changeable boundaries," she said.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming noted the woman had told Selwyn seven times that she did not want to have sex and that the alleged offending was "extremely serious".
"When I look at [Selwyn's] history, the serious nature of offence, his record, I am not satisfied that bail can be granted," Ms Fleming said.
Selwyn will remain in custody until his next court date.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
