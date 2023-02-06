St George Illawarra Dragons will take to WIN Stadium on Saturday as the 2023 NRL season begins to loom large on the horizon.
The Dragons will play their virtual namesake from the UK - St Helens, aka, Saints - at 8pm Saturday.
The club with a 150-year history is on this side of the planet as the get set to contest the World Club Challenge - against the NRL-winning Penrith Panthers, for the eighth time.
The club, which was founded in 1873 and joined the breakaway Northern Union in 1895, has won the World Club Challenge just twice - in 2001 and 2007.
The Merseysiders have a number of familiar faces in their squad now training at into Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Narabeen training HQ since the weekend.
Among them Will Hopoate, who may have played just nine matches for Saints in 2022 but walked off as a winner on each occasion - including the grand final triumph against Leeds at Old Trafford.
The Dragons will meet the media on Tuesday.
After Saturday's match, the Dragons will go to Mudgee on February 18 for the annual Charity Shield clash with the Rabbitohs.
Tickets for the match against St Helens are available now.
