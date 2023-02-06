Lake Illawarra land sell-off 'reeks of duplicity', says Wollongong councillor

The state government's actions over a waterside block of land at Lake Illawarra "reeks of duplicity", Cr Tania Brown said at Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting.
Council was fighting back over the state government's decision to call for registrations of interest (ROI) in the eight hectare site along King Street shortly before Christmas.
Despite departmental claims that the site was not up for sale councillors were concerned that the wording of the ROI documents suggested otherwise.
The document identifies a government body as the "vendor" and the process was to gauge interest in "the acquisition and the subsequent development of the property".
"The ROI documents refer to developing a divestment strategy," Cr Brown said.
"In my language, 'divestment' means 'sale' means 'fire sale'. Their own documents show that and confirm that this land is up for sale."
Cr Brown said the introduction of the ROI just before Christmas and leading up to a state election "is offensive and reeks of duplicity".
The motion before council called the government moves a "fire sale" and wanted an immediate suspension of the ROI process along with the creation of a masterplan for the site.
The motion had been brought to council by Cr Ann Martin, who was concerned residents may lose the chance to have any input into the future of the site.
She was also worried about the lack of research into the Aboriginal significance of the land or whether there were any contamination issues.
Cr Elisha Aitken disagreed with the use of the phrase "fire sale" but agreed the process should be stopped because of the importance of recreational land.
"Such spaces are in short supply and the population is continuing to grow," Cr Aitken said.
"It's vital that the community have input into how best to shape that area, also it's ideally placed to provide economic benefit to the Warrawong and the broader Illawarra region.
"It's a rare opportunity and I hope that the community speaks up and contributes their ideas on how best to shape this beautiful location when we get the opportunity that we need."
The discussion moved on to looking at the ownership of the site, with some suggesting it be placed in state government hands.
Cr Dom Figliomeni wasn't sure that was the best solution, noting the government had left many jetties in the lake fall into disrepair.
Cr Janice Kershaw also didn't feel comfortable letting the government look after the site.
"I don't think the state government is capable of maintaining any of its resources, any of its assets," Cr Kershaw said.
"All they do is the bare minimum - they can't even weed the Northern Distributor. They can't maintain anything."
Councillors voted in favour of the motion, with only Cr Kershaw voting against it.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
