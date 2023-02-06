Man charged after alleged North Wollongong knife assault

Police have charged a man with affray after an alleged assault in North Wollongong involving a knife.
Two men, aged 28 and 32, were taken to Wollongong Hospital under police guard after the incident in Bourke Street on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 5.05pm and on arrival, police were told two men had been involved in a physical altercation, one having been armed with a knife.
The 28-year-old was found at the scene with a laceration to his arm and head.
The older man was found a short time later at a service station on Keira Street, suffering a stab wound to his hand.
Both men were later released from hospital and the 32-year-old was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station.
He was charged with affray and refusing or failing to comply with police direction.
The man was granted conditional bail to face Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, February 14.
