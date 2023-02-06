A changemaker who founded the first AFL women's team in Western Sydney and who has driven cultural change with the Australian Federal Police will headline the 2023 International Women's Day Illawarra luncheon in March.
Amna Karra-Hassan spent nine years working with the Australian Federal Police, leading community engagement strategies, and contributing to the Reform, Culture and Standards portfolio.
Her involvement in the creation of the Auburn Giants, and its success in a culturally diverse community is credited with being a key driver in getting the GWS Giants into the AFLW.
International Women's Day Illawarra Committee co-founder and chair Vicki Tiegs said Ms Karra-Hassan showcases how much communities can achieve by welcoming diversity and embracing inclusivity.
"The theme for International Women's Day 2023 is Embrace Equity and Ms Karra-Hassan is a proud advocate for that each and every day," she said. "She not only champions the role of women in all facets of community life, she delivers opportunities for them to learn, grow and thrive.
"Ms Karra-Hassan understands that positive social change comes from engaging all people and organisations in the conversation and that working together creates stronger, more resilient communities."
The IWD Illawarra luncheon will be held at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Friday, March 3, 2023. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster.
Funds raised will support local women's services in the Illawarra and to support the annual scholarship program. In 2022, the major project recipient was the Coomaditchie United Aboriginal Corporation's Deadly Women Deadly Kids program which targets the health, wellbeing and cultural identity of Aboriginal women and their families.
To date more than $400,000 has been raised through the luncheon, helping programs including those run by SCARF, the Salvation Army's Carinya Cottage, The Illawarra Women's Health Centre and SAHSSI. Each year, the IWD Illawarra committee also awards seven scholarships worth $2000 each to local women to help them work towards their business, sporting or educational goals.
International Women's Day 2023 is on March 8 and the global theme for is #EmbraceEquity.
