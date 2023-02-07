Supply is the issue with affordable housing. Letters, February 8, 2023

Ray Jaeger calls for the all the housing in the WIN development to be affordable housing. It does not matter what level of residential housing is in the plan, it gives more opportunity for affordable housing across the spectrum. The issue in Wollongong/Illawarra is not the cost of housing but the supply. The more supply the more affordable housing prices and rents become.
To those wishing to see more affordable housing, ask the question; why are housing developments being knocked back? because "it may increase traffic at peak periods" or there "will be a loss of escarpment view from the park across the road", etc.
For every residential unit knocked back there is one less affordable residence. If Wollongong is ever going to meet the forecast housing demand, then over the next 20-30 years expect the number of residential units in the CBD between Swan St and Stuart Park to increase by at least 20,000, possibly as many as 40,000 with an increase population of 30-60,000. Most of those residents won't need a car.
It is anticipated a large majority of those moving into the city will initially be retirees, with an increasing number young families, as the city becomes more cosmopolitan.
It will require a major paradigm shift in thinking, at local, state and federally, to provide the social infrastructure necessary to change Wollongong from a regional thinking town to a cosmopolitan precinct recognised as an international player. This must be Wollongong's goal. The WIN development gives a hint of what is needed.
So how will all this lead to affordable housing? Yes, expect high rise in the city, but also at least 20,000 homes in the existing suburbs to become available for the next generation to take over. It does not matter where in the supply chain new housing appears, because at the bottom end, there will be more housing and hence more affordability.
Ian Young, Towradgi
Our real Bulli hospital was sold off and in its place northern suburbs residents got a 5 day a week nursing home where you can get a splinter taken out. If you are lucky. Landcom now own the old Bulli hospital site and just proposed 71 building lots.
Liberal and Labor have been spruiking about increasing public housing. Bulli was a public hospital with the land donated so shouldn't it be replaced with public housing? This is the perfect place to see how serious they both are
Ray Jaeger, Coledale
Jacinta Price on the 7.30 Report was asked if she supports the Voice? Her reply was "no, we need more ears". Ms Price may not understand but ears are useless unless people first have a voice that can be heard.
Doug Steley, Heyfield
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.