Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Comment
Have Your Say

Supply is the issue with affordable housing. Letters to the Editor, February 8, 2023

February 8 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supply is the issue with affordable housing. Letters, February 8, 2023

Ray Jaeger calls for the all the housing in the WIN development to be affordable housing. It does not matter what level of residential housing is in the plan, it gives more opportunity for affordable housing across the spectrum. The issue in Wollongong/Illawarra is not the cost of housing but the supply. The more supply the more affordable housing prices and rents become.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.