Millennials lamenting the high cost of buying their first home have taken over Tik Tok as anticipation of another rate rise looms.
Gothic children mimicking the song from Netflix's hit series Wednesday have been relegated as would-be homeowners and even mortgage advisers get in on the fun.
If there's one take-home message it's that it requires more than abolishing avocado toast from your diet to get your foot on the property ladder.
While the comic content might not be new, it's certainly having a resurgence following outspoken Gen Xs or boomers seeking sympathy over the hardships they faced when buying their homes at a time when interest rates were in the high teens (or more).
Luke Donkin uses a plastic play house to announce to Tik Tok users that he's now an owner/builder who is happy to have achieved the "impossible" in 2023 by owning his own home.
As he tells followers he only had to work six days a week for eight years to do it.
Swag on the Beat uses Tik Tok to show himself "applying for a loan" for a half-bedroom apartment which he sadly doesn't have the necessary $500,000 deposit to afford.
The "lender" kindly suggests he work eight days a week, or sell some organs, in order to save the necessary down-payment.
Simon Berry took to Tik Tok to explain the only way Millennials get on the property ladder now is to be born with rich parents or a silver spoon in your mouth.
ZETA also suggests some Millennials have only been able to raise their housing deposits using money from their fathers or grandfathers.
As she says : "I know your avo toast consumption and it doesn't add up".
Robbo from Trusted Finance used Tic Tok to suggest it takes "13 side-hustles" for a shot at buying a home while boomers are sitting pretty in the $2.8 million home they bought in 1982 for $7,000.
While much of the Tik Tok content is done in jest, there's no doubt many Millennials have serious concerns that they'll never own their own home.
With inflation skyrocketing, and more interest rates expected, it remains to be seen how long Millennials will continue to see the funny side.
I am a writer on the national property team and I cover real estate news in Orange, Bathust, Dubbo, Wagga and the Blue Mountains. I was previously the editor of the Central Western Daily for six years and before that worked as the CWD's chief of staff. During this time I also wrote feature stories for Country Style magazine. Before joining ACM I was a film writer and reviewer at the Sunday Telegraph. I was previously the editor of the film and television magazine Encore and also wrote for Broadcast Engineering News.
