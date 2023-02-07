A free festival combining music and art will rock Central Avenue in Oak Flats, on Saturday, from noon-6pm.
The family-friendly event combines circus, comedy, street performance, arts and an interactive carnival sideshow. There will be two stages, side show alley and a circus drop zone.
Internationally renowned street theatre artists, including Bboy Ill Will, Corey Pickett, Bodane Hatten, Eloise Green the Hula Queen will perform.
The gig is one of four put on by Shellharbour City Council. The next event in the series, Shellharbour Rocks the Lake, will take place at Reddall Reserve, Lake Illawarra, on Saturday, March 18.
Aus-music royalty, Paul Kelly and Bernard Fanning, will perform to a sold out crowd on Saturday in Berry.
The odd tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.com.au and you may find some floating around Facebook community groups.
The hilarious political satire The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese features the much-loved Jonathan Biggins, Phillip Scott, Drew Forsythe and Mandy Bishop, taking to the stage as politicians such as Julia Gillard, John Howard, Tony Abbott, Kevin Rudd, Pauline Hanson and Anthony Albanese.
Inspired by the new national spirit of optimism that lasted for a week, The Wharf Revue: Looking for Albanese presents the audience with 90 minutes of sheer laughter in which they tackle the big-picture issues and leave no politician unscathed.
It's on now until Saturday at the Wollongong Town Hall main auditorium.
The Coal Coast Record Fair brings a selection of vinyl to Port Kembla on Saturday.
Organisers boast they'll have "an actual truck load of vinyl on offer" at the Servo Food Truck Bar, on Wentworth Street, from 10am.
"Crates galore to dig for gold, merch (sic), vintage wares," they wrote on social media.
"There will be coffee, beers, delish food, free pool, ping pong, foosball."
If you felt like hanging around, Brisbane band Snake Bite Whisky is presenting their "Blood'n Beers Tour" later Saturday night at the venue, from 9pm.
Two local photographers, Paul Jones and Chris Duczynski, have launched a new photographic exhibition showing at the Wollongong Art Gallery.
This exhibition is a must for those interested in photography, cultural identity, and our industrial environment, which is forever changing - melding images from a remote whale-hunting village in Indonesia, to the giant ships coming into Port Kembla.
From the Deep is showing at the Wollongong Art Gallery until February 26. Entry is free.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
