Feature film crews stage apocalyptic fire burning at Corrimal Coke Works

By Desiree Savage
Updated February 7 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 12:30pm
This chimney and the powerhouse next to it are among the few structures in the Corrimal Coke Works that are heritage listed, and could be backdrop to a new Hollywood film. Picture by Anna Warr.

Plumes of smoke might be seen filling the air around Corrimal on Tuesday evening, with another film crew taking over an iconic Illawarra landmark.

