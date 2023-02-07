Plumes of smoke might be seen filling the air around Corrimal on Tuesday evening, with another film crew taking over an iconic Illawarra landmark.
Local residents around the Coke Works site along Railway Street were delivered flyers from TCS Australia Productions 2 (the same company behind the new Planet of the Ages epic) explaining what to expect from 5pm.
"As part of the filming activity, a controlled pile burn will take place, this may result in smoke and haze," the letter stated.
"A new feature film ... will be filming in your area."
The letter also stated film-related activities would be conducted withing the property, with authorities all notified - including NSW Police, Fire and Rescue NSW and the EPA.
"The Australian Film and Television Industry relies on the cooperation of local communities when filming on location, and your support is always appreciated," the letter ended.
On Monday, large cranes could be seen inside the Coke Works from surrounding streets while some locals have reported seeing loads of dirt being trucked into the site.
TCS Australia Productions 2 were last seen in the Yellow Rock area, filming what the Mercury understands to be scenes for the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which also utilised the old railway tunnel at Helensburgh for scenes.
The science-fiction action film is pitched as bringing an "all-new chapter" to the Planet of the Apes franchise, and set to pick up many years after the conclusion of 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes.
The entire production is estimated to create more than 400 jobs and inject more than $128 million into the Australian economy, while the production would receive $17 million in support from both the Federal and NSW Governments.
Screen Illawarra chair Sandra Pires told the Mercury the region would see plenty more activity in coming months with a major television series and a feature film in the region.
"We're poised to really be able to assist the region to bring in high end productions," she said.
A week ago a Red Bull team was spotted utilising the iconic Sea Cliff Bridge for a film project which included a Formula 1 car roaring across the bridge while a stunt plane zoomed towards it.
