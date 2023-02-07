Former Illawarra Hawk Harry Froling's family has released a shocking image of the basketballer after an alleged one-punch attack in Wollongong.
The image of the onetime Hawk and current Brisbane Bullet lying in a bed with a massive scar snaking down the side of his skull did, however, come with positive news.
In a post on social media, Shane, the family's patriarch said: "Harrison Froling is out of hospital and recovering. As much as we would love to address media and questions we will leave it until police evidence is presented. He is on the mend, thankyou for the care and love sent."
Apprentice carpenter, Nathan Mesinez, 19, will appear in court later this month after Froling was found unconscious in the early hours of January 22.
The 24-year-old Froling was out with friends following the Bullets' win against the Hawks when the pair were involved in a short conversation outside a Crown Street nightclub before matters became physical.
Froling, the brother of the Hawks' current captain Sam, was taken to Wollongong Hospital, but left and returned to Brisbane where he then attended Prince Charles Hospital. Subsequent scans revealed the extent of his injuries, including a 15mm brain bleed.
Mesinez, who has no prior criminal history, is facing charges of affray and recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm. He is yet to enter formal pleas.
